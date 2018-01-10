President: World community recognizes Nagorno-Karabakh as integral part of Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be solved only within the territorial integrity of our country".

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to results of socio-economic development of 2017 and objectives for future.

The head of state said Azerbaijan's stand is fair and based on the international law.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed that it has also been confirmed with the statements on non-recognition of "referendum" held in Nagorno-Karabakh by international community and organizations: "The world community recognizes Nagorno-Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan".