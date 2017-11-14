President: We will make no change in our principal stand in Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ "We will make no change in our principal stand in the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The conflict must be resolved within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan".

Report informs, Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), said at the solemn ceremony dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the YAP.

The head of state said that measures will be continued to increase Azerbaijan's military power.

Touching upon the April battles, President Ilham Aliyev noted that these battles are glorious military victory of Azerbaijan.