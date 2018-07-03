President: We have great hopes for US efforts to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The most painful problem of Azerbaijan, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, has not been settled yet. We are looking forward to the day when our occupied lands will be liberated and our refugees and internally displaced persons will return to their homeland."

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev wrote in a letter to US President Donald Trump.

"So, we have great hopes for US, personally Mr. President, your efforts as the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group for the peaceful and just resolution of the conflict within the territorial integrity of our country in accordance with international law” the Azerbaijani President stressed.