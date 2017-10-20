 Top
    President: Uzbekistan supports Azerbaijan's fair position in Karabakh conflict settlement

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Our position in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is unchanged

    Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Uzbekistan supports fair position of Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement”.

    Report informs, Uzbek president Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the meeting with Azerbaijani delegation led by head of the Caucasian Muslims` Office (CMO) Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade.

    The head of state stressed that the position of official Tashkent in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is unchangeable.

    "Uzbekistan sees the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict in the unconditional implementation of resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council".

