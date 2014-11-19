President: Pakistan attaches highest priority to its relations with Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Pakistan attaches highest priority to its relations with Azerbaijan and stressed on further strengthening bilateral defence, trade and economic relations between the two countries. Report informs citing Pakistan media, this was stated by President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain during his meeting with Defence Minister of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

The President assured of Pakistan's continued support to Azerbaijan on the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh. The President also appreciated support by Azerbaijan on the Kashmir issue.

The President said that Pakistan welcomes Azerbaijan's Armed Forces personnel for acquiring quality training at Pakistan's Armed Forces Training Institutions on gratis basis.

He said that Pakistan also offered English language courses for Azerbaijan's officers and cadets at National University of Modern Languages Islamabad and Naval English Training Centre, Karachi.

The President also sought Azerbaijan's support to Pakistan's bid for membership of Transport Corridor Europe, Caucasus and Asia (TRACEСA).

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov Defence Minister of Azerbaijan thanked the President for meeting and expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields would be further enhanced in future.