Latvian President: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved peacefully

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Continuing conflicts pose a threat to the international order. Report informs, President of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis has said at V Global Baku Forum.

"Unfortunately, today we do not live in a safe and stable world. Continuing conflicts and crises led to a change in international relations, "R. Vejonis said.

According to him, such a trend creates a threat to the global, international order. In this regard, he pointed out that the UN remains most suitable platform for interaction between the parties at the world level: "The role of the UN in stabilizing international relations should not be underestimated. Today this structure plays an important role in ensuring security, economic and social cooperation, human rights at the global level. "

Speaking about the Europe R. Vejonis stressed that the threat to security still remains relevant for Europe. In his opinion, "Russia is ready to change the sovereignty of countries by force."

Speaking about the settlement of conflicts in the world, the head of the Latvian state stated that Latvia adheres to the principle of peaceful settlement of conflicts taking into account international law and territorial integrity of the country.

"It is also necessary to have political will for this. Conflicts, especially in Nagorno-Karabakh, Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova, should be resolved peacefully," he added.