President of Georgia: Such conflicts as Nagorno-Karabakh could be devastating

Baku. 26 September.REPORT.AZ/ Such conflicts as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict could be devastating.

Report informs referring to Armenian media, president of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili said at the meeting with chairman of Armenian parliament Ara Babloyan in Tbilisi.

Addressing the problem of Karabakh conflict he expressed pain for Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict: “One thing is clear, for us - small nations, such conflicts are devastating. We pray for peace in the region.”