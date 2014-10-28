President of France: status quo on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict not tenable

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of France François Holland encouraged the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents to intensify their efforts towards a negotiated and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in accordance with the principles of international law and the principles identified by OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Report informs citing the press-service of President of France.

According to the information of the press-service, François Holland during meetings with the president of two countries today in Paris noted that the status quo on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was not tenable.

He called the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents to demonstrate the necessary political will to overcome their differences and prepare their populations for peace. 'To move forward, he proposed the launch of the drafting of a comprehensive peace agreement', on the statement said.

According to the information of the press-service President of France, the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents agreed to continue their dialogue and have decided to exchange data on missing as the result of the conflict under the auspices of the ICRC.









