President of Azerbaijan received new U.S. co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received new U.S. co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer. Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan has reported.
