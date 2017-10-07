 Top
    President of Azerbaijan received new U.S. co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group

    Press service of the President of Azerbaijan has reported

    Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received new U.S. co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer. Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan has reported.

