President: Nagorno-Karabakh inseparable part of Azerbaijan, April battles our internal affair

Baku.9 February. REPORT.AZ/ “The purpose of provocation committed in December last year was apparent. Because Armenian troops attempted to launch armed provocation against us in April. But in result of this provocation, they regretted”.

Report informs, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev told at the meeting with family members of the National Hero of Azerbaijan Chingiz Gurbanov on February 9.

Head of State told that Armenian troops cannot recover until this day after being destroyed by Azerbaijani army. April battles shaked not only Armenian army, but also Armenian society; generals lost their ranks, their positions; panic and anxiety were prevailing in Armenian society, which still continues”.

President Ilham Aliyev told that Azerbaijani Army liberated part of occupied territories, and now reconstruction works are underway on the territories: “Azerbaijani citizens will return to those territories. Armenia put significant efforts after April battles to take these issues to international scale, they tried to convince Collective Security Treaty Organization, the member of which they are, to express their opinion. Whereas, there isn’t any legal basis for this. However, we all know that today’s Armenia was established on Azerbaijani territories. But we will never concede our lands to anybody. April battles and escalations at frontline is our internal affair. Nagorno-Karabakh is inseparable part of Azerbaijan. Whole world recognizes Nagorno-Karabakh as such and this conflict can be solved only within territorial integrity of Azerbaijan”.

Azerbaijani President noted that after April battles Armenia uses various ways to involve other countries into this issue: “But all their efforts were vain, didn’t yield any result. They were aiming to involve the organization, the member of which they are, into this conflict through another provocation at Azerbaijani border. It didn’t work again”.