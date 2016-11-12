 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev visited frontline, viewed enemy’s positions

    President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief got acquainted with operational conditions in command control center on frontline

    Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has got acquainted with the operational conditions in the command control center on the frontline in Fuzuli district.

    Report informs, Defence Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov reported to the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

    The President viewed the enemy’s positions from the command control center.

    The head of state was informed of the general situation on the frontline.

    President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev presented gifts to a group of servicemen who distinguished themselves while fulfilling combat tasks. The head of state made a speech in front of servicemen, and gave his instructions. 

