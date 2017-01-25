President Ilham Aliyev signs order on 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the 25th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.
Report informs, under the order, Azerbaijani Presidential Administration will develop a plan of events on the 25th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide and ensure its implementation.
On February 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As a result of the genocide, 613 people were killed, including 106 women, 63 children and 70 elderly, 487 people became disabled, and 1275 residents were taken hostage.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook