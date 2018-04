Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Stephane Visconti, Igor Popov, Richard Hoagland, as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.