President Ilham Aliyev received NATO Secretary General's Special Representative

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai, Report informs.

James Appathurai conveyed greetings of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and recalled President Ilham Aliyev`s last visit to NATO`s headquarters and his meetings.

The head of state highlighted with pleasure his meeting with Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg during the Davos forum.

They hailed the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO. Azerbaijan`s contribution to international security within the peacekeeping operations in Afghanistan was praised during the meeting.

The sides exchanged views over the current state of negotiations on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. NATO`s supporting Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity in its documents was emphasized.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and asked James Appathurai to communicate his greetings to the Secretary General of NATO.