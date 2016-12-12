President Ilham Aliyev received French co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group - UPDATED

***11:52

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received French co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Stephane Visconti.

Report informs, Stephane Visconti extended French President Francois Hollande`s greetings to the head of state. Saying that he paid a visit to Azerbaijan 15 years ago, Stephane Visconti said he is deeply impressed by rapid development processes taking place in the country and its accomplishments.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his hope that as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group France will continue playing an active role in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The head of state underlined that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has run for many years, and reiterated Azerbaijan`s interest in finding a soonest possible solution to the dispute.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of the French President, and asked Stephane Visconti to extend his greetings to Francois Hollande.