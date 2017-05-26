President Ilham Aliyev: Our principal position in talks reasonable, we'll not retreat from this policy

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ The main directions of our foreign policy is the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has said at a official reception on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan, Republic Day, at Buta Palace.

The head of state noted that the principal position of Azerbaijan in this direction has not changed: “Nagorno-Karabakh is an ancient Azerbaijani land. This is the case today and will be tomorrow. The conflict must be resolved with the principles of international law and territorial integrity and in accordance with decisions of the Helsinki Final Act. Azerbaijan will never allow the establishment of the second Armenian state on our territory. UN Security Council resolutions must be implemented and the occupying forces should unconditionally be withdrawn from our lands."

"Nagorno-Karabakh is an Azerbaijani land, an integral part of our country. We will continue our policy. Our principled position in negotiations is reasonable, and we will not retreat from this policy even a millimeter."