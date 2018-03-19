President Ilham Aliyev: Our flag will rise in Shusha and Khankendi

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenia is still unable to build up after battles in which that it was defeated two years ago."

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said today in his speech at the nationwide festivities on the national holiday of the Azerbaijani people, Novruz.

The head of state said that today the flag of Azerbaijan waves in the territories of Aghdere, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions freed from Armenian occupation: The day will come when our flag will rise in Shusha and Khankendi."