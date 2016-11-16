President Ilham Aliyev: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be settled within Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Nagorno Karabakh conflict must be settled within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan."

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today at a joint opening ceremony of the 5th News Agencies World Congress and the 16th General Assembly of Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and AZERTAC, commenting on Armenian-Azerbaijani, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The head of state stressed that Nagorno-Karabakh is an eternal land of Azerbaijan and said that Azerbaijan's autonomous region of Nagorno-Karabakh and 7 adjacent regions were occupied during the Soviet period, more than 1 million Azerbaijanis have become refugees and internally displaced persons: "Armenia committed ethnic cleansing. 4 resolutions of the UN Security Council demand occupier Armenian forces to withdraw from the occupied territories. However, Armenia ignores these requirements. The mechanisms on implementation of the Security Council resolutions must be considered."

In many cases, the United Nations Security Council resolutions are implemented within a few days, however, others last for years. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Non-Aligned Movement and European organizations have adopted similar decisions. But Armenia ignores these documents, too. Mosques and monuments in the occupied territories were destroyed. Reports by the two OSCE fact-finding mission confirmed this. But Armenian church in Baku is protected."

President Ilham Aliyev once again stressed that Nagorno Karabakh conflict must be settled within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan: "Because Azerbaijan's territorial integrity is as valuable as territorial integrity of other countries. The principle of resolution of conflicts of the former Soviet Union within territorial integrity must be applied to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."