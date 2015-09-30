President Ilham Aliyev expressed his attitude to events occurred on frontline

Regarding the developments in the contact line of troops, President Ilham Aliyev stressed that the Armenian side provokes Azerbaijan. The head of state noted that such cases are the tactics of the Armenian side. He said that international mediators are not relevant to this issue very seriously.

The President noted that the aim of the Armenian side is delaying the negotiation process and the preservation of the status quo.

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 30, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Herbert Salber.

Report informs, Herbert Salber noted that his visit will create a good opportunity to discuss some of the issues at the current stage of relations between the EU and Azerbaijan, as well as regional conflicts.

The head of state said that since the last visit of the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus region a lot has happened in the world. He stressed the importance of the exchange of views on these issues. Touching upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, President Ilham Aliyev noted that the resolution of the conflict is the most important factor for stability in the region. The head of state added that the aim of the Armenian side is delaying the negotiation process and the preservation of the status quo. President Ilham Aliyev said that the long-term preservation of the status quo is unacceptable, as has also repeatedly been stated by the Presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group. Regarding the developments in the contact line of troops, President Ilham Aliyev stressed that the Armenian side provokes Azerbaijan. The head of state noted that such cases are the tactics of the Armenian side. He said that international mediators are not relevant to this issue very seriously.

Speaking about the relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union, Ilham Aliyev said that the biased attitude of some EU circles against our country is unacceptable.

The sides exchanged views on the present situation and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.