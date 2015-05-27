President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani economy is at least ten times larger and stronger than Armenian economy

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Nagorno-Karabakh is native and historical Azerbaijani land, despite the outrageous efforts of the Armenian lobby, we have been able to prove that Nagorno-Karabakh is a native Azerbaijani land as a result of our policies carried out in recent years. Nagorno-Karabakh a is recognized by the entire international community as an integral part of Azerbaijanand and when we joined the UN, Nagorno-Karabakh was accepted as a part of Azerbaijan by the whole world. "

Report informs that the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev siad it in his speech in the official reception held in "Buta" Palace on the occasion of Azerbaijan's national holiday - the Republic Day.

The President stressed that in political arena, Azerbaijan's political potential is in a incomparable level with Armenia today: "Another factor is the economic factor. Azerbaijani economy is at least ten times larger and stronger than Armenian economy. Of course, there are four resolutions of the UN Security Council for Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The UN Security Council did not accept resolutions for a similar conflict in any post-Soviet region. However, it has taken on this issue and it was clearly noted there that Armenian armed forces should unconditionally withdraw from the occupied territories. Though Armenia tries to pervert, it is not possible. Because it was written and published."