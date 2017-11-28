President: Final declaration of Eastern Partnership once again supports territorial integrity of member states

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The victory of the Azerbaijani Army in April last year ensures our territorial integrity".

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said during a familiarization with the conditions created in a new residential complex for 1170 IDP families in Tartar region.

The head of state noted that Nagorno-Karabakh is an ancient Azerbaijani land: "One of the facts that confirms this is the monument erected by Armenians for the 150th anniversary of their relocation to Karabakh in 1978. Historical truths are delivered to the whole world. The final declaration of the EU Eastern Partnership has once again confirmed and supported sovereignty and territorial integrity of the member states".