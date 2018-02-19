President: Armenia's non-constructive position a main obstacle to progress in talks

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenia's hypocritical and non-constructive position is the main obstacle to progress in negotiations".

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today said at the meeting with the delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

The sides exchanged views on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through negotiations, stressing the importance of efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully and through negotiations.

President Ilham Aliyev said that Armenia continues its occupation policy and destroys Azerbaijan's national, religious and historical monuments in the occupied lands.

The head of state underlined that the soonest settlement of the conflict requires the withdrawal of Armenia's occupational forces from the occupied lands and prevalence of norms and principles of international law.