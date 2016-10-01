 Top
    Close photo mode

    Pope calls for solution of existing conflicts in the Caucasus

    Nothing can be used to turn the conflicts into eternal tragedy”

    Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Pope Francis called politicians to the solution of existing conflicts in the region on first day of his visit to Georgia.

    Report informs referring to Deutsche Welle, at his Friday meeting with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvil in Tbilisi Pope said that any ethnics, language, religious or political difference cannot be used to turn "the conflicts into eternal tragedy”.

    Also, Francis urged each country to follow law and sovereignty within the framework of international law. Pope wished Georgia prosperity in the way of peace and development. According to him, important condition of this way is living in peace together with nations and countries in the region. For this it is necessary to strengthen the confidence and respect. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi