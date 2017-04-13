Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Political analyst from Moldova joined “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform” Deputy Director of the Institute for Effective Politics of Moldova, political analyst, Doctor of History Ruslan Shevchenko, made a statement about joining “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform”:

Report informs referring to the platform's press service, the statement says: "The consequences of war will always be disaster and destructions. For that reason, i would like to note the importance of peaceful solution of Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and want call upon all putting an end to human loss. I express my support and respect to territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and Armenia. Then I want to emphasize the importance of relevant resolutions of UN Security Council, including resolutions and decisions adopted by other international organizations. Activities of OSCE Minsk Group very important for the peaceful solution of the conflict. Two nations have had relations based on peace and unity as the result of long tradition of coexistence. But as the result of unresolved conflict, the opinion of these nations to each other was formed in the context of war. And this is terrible. I support peaceful coexistence of nations and the settlement of the conflict that has been lasting for a long time."

"All peoples in this world should live in Peace and I hope this Peace will come to South Caucasus region. Considering the above-mentioned reasons, I express my respect to Peace initiative, and make a statement about joining “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform”, aimed at solution of Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.