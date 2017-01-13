Platform: Armenian activists supporting peace initiative suffered severe pressure from Armenian government

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Participants of the "Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace" urges international community to prevent the repression and pressure exerted on Armenian activists by government and law-enforcement bodies of Armenia.

Report informs, a statement released by the platform says.

"The Platform is an initiative of the citizens of Azerbaijan and Armenia who wish to contribute to the peaceful settlement of the conflict. However, the Armenian public activists standing for peace and willing to join the Platform were subjected to serious pressure by the government of Armenia and law-enforcement agencies of the country", the statement says.

Notably, a young writer, Lusine Nersisian, was temporarily arrested in Nagorno-Karabakh right after her interview in Azerbaijani mass media where she had expressed her support for the peaceful initiative. Relatives of civil society activist, Armen Virabyan, who requested political asylum in Azerbaijan, were subjected to persecution in Yerevan. Social activist from Yerevan, Tamella Arzumanyan and writer from the USA Anna Paitian as well as their relatives were also subjected to persecution and pressure.

Participants of "Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace" call on the international community to make appropriate efforts to stop pressure on activists.