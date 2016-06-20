 Top
    Close photo mode

    Venue of today meeting of Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia became known

    OSCE Minsk Group's US Co-chair James Warlick who arrived at the meeting place wrote on his Twitter page

    Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today’s meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan will be held at the Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg. Report informs OSCE Minsk Group's US Co-chair James Warlick who arrived at the meeting place wrote on his Twitter page.

    President of Russia Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg will discuss with settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia Ilham Aliyev and Serzh Sargsyan. According to the Russian president assistant Yury Ushakov, it is assumed that at the beginning Putin will meet separately with Aliyev and Sargsyan, and then the three presidents will hold talks together.

    Ushakov said that the meeting scheduled for the afternoon.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi