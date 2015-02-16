Pierre Andrieu comments on possibility of replacement OSCE Minsk Group

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Minsk Group co-chair Pierre Andrieu commented on possibility of replacement of the Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group. Report informs P. Andrieu, expressing his opinion on the matter, told reporters: 'Both Germany and Turkey are members of the Minsk Group. Historically, there are three co-chair countries that a permanent member countries of UN Security Council'.

He noted that, in 2016 Germany will take the chairmanship of the OSCE and the German Chancellor has already announced its intention to participate more actively in the process of resolving this conflict.

The EU appointed a Special Representative for the conflict in the South Caucasus, which is very active. We meet quite often. And it is very important that all our efforts are in the same direction, said the mediator.

Azerbaijani MPs previously announced their intention to raise the issue of replacing the OSCE Minsk Group due to their inefficiency in the framework of the OSCE PA.