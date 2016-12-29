Pew Research Center: Karabakh conflict among leaders for number of signatures of petitions to White House

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Subject matter of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement has the second largest number of signatures collected among petitions filed to the US President in the section We The People, published on official website of the White House. Report informs referring to the American Pew Research Center, which analyzed all the petitions addressed in the five years since creation of the section in 2011.

This petition, titled as "Establish justice and prevent a great catastrophe" (Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh territory) gained 331,914 signatures. Notably, the petition was posted on the site on April 6, 2016.

The first place was taken by the petition, scored 367,180 votes, "Legally recognize the Westboro Baptist Church as a hate group". The petition was filed December 14, 2012.

According to rules, White House is required to give a formal response, if within a month the petition will score no less than 100 000 signatures.

Notably, petitions site was created by US President Barack Obama in 2011 under the initiative of Open Government. Primary threshold of signatures of petitions for the reaction of the US executive branch was 5 000 signatures, but later, in 2013, the threshold increased to 100 000.