 Top
    Close photo mode

    Peter Semneby: Unsettled Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a matter of concern

    Former EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, praised the IV Global Forum in Baku

    Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ "The fact that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has not yet been resolved, of course, is a matter of concern." 

    Report informs, the former EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, now the Swedish Ambassador to Syria, Peter Semneby told reporters in the IV Global Forum in Baku.

    "I would like to hope that steps will be taken forward in this direction", - said Semneby.

    He praised the IV Global Forum which opened today in the Azerbaijani capital Baku noting the high level of its realization and the number of participants.

    "Such discussions are useful not only for Azerbaijan, but also for other countries", said P. Semneby.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi