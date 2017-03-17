Peter Samnabi: Unresolved Karabakh conflict obstructs development of all region countries

© Report.az

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Unresolved Karabakh conflict obstructs development of all countries of the region.

Report informs, former EU special representative in South Caucasus Peter Samnabi told reporters.

“I dedicated huge part of my time for study of Nagorno-Karabakh process, meeting with people in search of exit from the crisis. I cordially hope that that we will see progress in settlement of this conflict soon.”

According to him, settlement of Karabakh conflict is important not only for Azerbaijan, but also for whole region, as unresolved Karabakh conflict obstructs development of all countries of the region.

“I think that Karabakh conflict is worth attention. I know this conflict well, I know its actors and interests of sides. I think settlement of the conflict will bring benefit to all parties”, former diplomat added.