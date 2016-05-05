 Top
    Peskov: Yerevan did not discuss issue of recognition of so-called "NKR" with Russia

    Moscow hopes that Karabakh conflict sides will avoid steps that could upset fragile truce

    Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow hopes that Karabakh conflict sides will avoid steps that could disrupt fragile truce.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, spokesman for the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov said that.

    "No, it was not discussed with Moscow. We are very closely monitoring decisions that was taken in this context.

    And, of course, we continue to expect that the parties will avoid any steps that could disrupt the fragile truce and bring to the escalation of tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh," D. Peskov told reporters.

