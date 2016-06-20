Peskov: Upcoming Talks on Karabakh in St. Petersburg will be complicated

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ The main objective of the upcoming talks between the presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia - to insure against the resumption of hostilities in Karabakh ".

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The main challenge now - to insure against the resumption of hostilities, not to lose results achieved ", - Peskov said.

According to him the upcoming negotiations will be complicated.

"The president will hold separate meetings: first with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, then - a private meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Then a private meeting will be held followed by power lunch in the composition of the three, that is, Putin, Aliyev and Sargsyan, "- Peskov said.