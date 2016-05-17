Dmitry Peskov expresses cautious optimism in course of Karabakh settlement

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Kremlin hopes that cautious optimism could be shown over settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs citing the Russian TASS, press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov has stated.

"We want to hope that there is reason for cautious optimism regarding that the meeting of presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Vienn will allow the continuation of a durable truce," D.Peskov said.

He noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry is making efforts to facilitate conflict resolution.