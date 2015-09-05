 Top
    Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman met with Armenian President

    Issues related to the current situation in recent days on the frontline were discussed

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-office Andrzej Kasprzyk met with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan today in Yerevan. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, during the meeting issues related to the current situation in last days in contact line between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops and Armenian-Azerbaijani border were discussed.

    Parties expressed concern over the frequent cases of ceasefire violations on the contact line.

