Peace Ambassador of "Armenia Azerbaijan Peace Platform" from Russia was appointed

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 12 was held a meeting between co-coordinators of “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform” Susan Jaghinyan, Orkhan Nabiyev and MP from Udmurt Republic (Russian Federation) Elgiz Hajiyev.

Report was informed in the platform's press service.

Future plans of the “Armenia Azerbaijan Peace Platform” were discussed within the meeting. Co-coordinator of “Armenia Azerbaijan Peace Platform” from Azerbaijan Orkhan Nabiyev, provided the guest with detailed information about the current activity and future plans of the Peace Platform. Co-coordinator of “Armenia Azerbaijan Peace Platform” from Armenia Suzan Jaghinyan thanked the guest for cooperation with the “Armenia Azerbaijan Peace Platform”.

During the meeting, were reached agreements on mutual cooperation with “Armenia Azerbaijan Peace Platform”.

In his turn, Mr. Hajiyev emphasized that he supports peace building activity of “Armenia Azerbaijan Peace Platform” and will deliver his support on this issue. At the end of the meeting the coordinators declared Elgiz Hajiyev as the "Peace Ambassador” of “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform” from Russian Federation.