Peace Ambassador of "Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform" from Poland appointed

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ On 24 April 2017, was held a meeting between co-coordinators of “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform” Susan Jaghinyan, Orkhan Nabiyev and chairman of Association for Polish Azerbaijani Cooperation Witold Olejnik.

Report was informed in the platform's press service, future plans of the “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform” were discussed within the meeting.

Co-coordinator of “Armenia Azerbaijan Peace Platform” from Azerbaijan Orkhan Nabiyev, provided the guest with detailed information about the current activity and future plans of the Peace Platform. Co-coordinator of “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform” from Armenia Suzan Jaghinyan thanked the guest for cooperation with the “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform”.

During the meeting, were reached agreements on mutual cooperation of “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform” with Association of Polish-Azerbaijani Cooperation. In his turn, Mr. Olejnik emphasized that he supports peace building activity of “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform” and will deliver his support on this issue as a head of Association for Polish-Azerbaijani Cooperation.

At the end of meeting, coordinators declared Witold Olejnik as the Peace Ambassador of “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform” from Poland.