Paris will discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Paris to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process and the aggravatede situation on the contact line of troops. Report informs, Radio France International (RFI) has reported.

According to the RFI, Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan will visit France on March 8-9. The trip is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations. During the visit, he will also discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

According to RFI, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is also expected to visit Paris in mid-March.