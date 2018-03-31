 Top
    Paris event held by Armenian diaspora in fiasco - PHOTO

    One-sided speeches of Armenians on Karabakh conflict caused protests of French students© Report

    Paris. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ A conference dedicated to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was held at Sorbonne University in Paris, France.

    The event was organized by the Panteon-Assas and Pantheon-Sorbonne Associations, the Western Europe bureau of Report News Agency informs.

    Lawyer, international law expert Jerard Gergeryan and Professor of Armenian history Claude Moutefyan's one-sided speeches on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict caused protests of the French students.

