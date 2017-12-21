Paraguay recognizes Khojaly genocide

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Chamber of Deputies of Paraguay’s National Congress has passed a resolution condemning the act of genocide committed in Khojaly town of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region and expressed a solidarity on the occasion of the commemoration of the 26th anniversary of the crime against humanity.

Report informs, Chamber of Deputies of Paraguay said.

The document says, the Khojaly massacre was the biggest attack on the civilian population during the three years of the military phase of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“As a result, 613 Azerbaijanis, including 106 women, 63 children and 70 older people were killed, 1,275 others were captured for ethnic reasons, and fate of 150 of them is still unknown. In addition, 487 Khojaly residents, including 76 children were injured. Twenty-six children lost both parents, whereas 130 children lost one of them,” reads the statement. “This fact is fully documented by different bodies of Azerbaijan and independence sources.”

The document further says that a number of states have condemned this genocide and crime against humanity committed by the Armenian armed forces against the civilian population of Azerbaijan, denounced the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and expressed respect for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The statement of the Paraguayan parliament underlines that resolutions No 822, 853, 874 and 884 adopted by the UN Security Council in 1993 call for an end to the Armenian aggression, focus on the fate of victims and the conduct of dialogue to resolve the conflict that arose in the wake of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia.

Considering the aforesaid and the violation of the norms and principles of international law, the House of Deputies condemned the act of genocide committed in the town of Khojaly of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region in 1992 and expressed a solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the commemoration of the 26th anniversary of the crime against humanity.