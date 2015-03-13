Pakistani President visited the mosque Ajdarbay

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 13, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mamnuna Hussein visited Ajdarbay Mosque in Baku. Report informs referring to AZERTAG, in the mosque Pakistani President Meets with Chairman of the Board of Caucasian Muslims (CMO) Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade.

At the meeting, Pashazade touched friendly and fraternal relations between the two peoples. He noted that the friendly relations between the two countries' presidents are indicative of relations between nations.

Sheikh-ul-Islam said that Azerbaijani people highly appreciates Pakistan's position in the Karabakh settlement.

President Mamnoon Hussain expressed his satisfaction with stay in Azerbaijan, the meetings held in the country, as well as the development of Azerbaijan.