Pakistani General: I've witnessed many battles, but never seen atrocities similar to Khojaly

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The Khojaly genocide committed by special brutality is one of the most painful events in human history”.

Report informs, National Security Advisor of Pakistan, Lieutenant-General Naseer Khan Janjua said.

Speaking at the event commemorating the 26th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide and the 100th anniversary of the Day of the Genocide of Azerbaijanis on March 31, organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy and Islamabad Institute of Strategic Studies, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, the Lieutenant-General underlined that Pakistan has always shared a grief of Azerbaijan. He noted that after gaining independence in 1991, very friendly and brotherly relations have developed in all spheres between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

Janjua said that as the General, who witnessed various battles, he had never seen the similarity of atrocities committed against unarmed, defenseless and innocent people in Khojaly. Pakistan has always supported Azerbaijan in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in 2012 the Senate of Pakistan and in 2017 the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Pakistani National Assembly have adopted relevant resolutions demanding the recognition of the Khojaly genocide and the withdrawal of all Armenian troops from Azerbaijan.

Naeer Khan Janjua expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue as a member of the OIC Group, as well as expressed confidence that the Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations will be further developed in all spheres.