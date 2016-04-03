​Pakistani Defense Ministry: We are ready to support Azerbaijan in the conflict with Armenia

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Pakistan is ready to support Azerbaijan in the conflict with Armenia.

Report informs, it was stated on the official webpage of Pakistan's Ministry of Defense on Facebook.

"The people of Pakistan support Azerbaijan in the conflict with Armenia, Nagorno - Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan", - was said in a statement.

At the same time, the official page of Defense Ministry of Pakistan set their cover picture of the state flag of Azerbaijan on Facebook in support of Azerbaijan and its Armed forces.