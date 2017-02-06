Pakistani Ambassador: We will support our Azerbaijani brothers in Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ "It is great honor for me to be in Azerbaijan. I'm very glad for warm attitude during talks with Azerbaijani officials".

Report informs, newly-appointed ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Saeed Khan Mohmand told the press conference on the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

During his speech, the ambassador spoke about visits of Pakistani President and Prime Minister to Azerbaijan and noted incoming visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Pakistan on the 25th year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Then, S.Kh.Mohmand read appeal of Pakistani President and Prime Minister on the occasion of the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Saeed Khan Mohmand thanked to friendly and brotherly Azerbaijani people for support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue: "As usual, we will support our Azerbaijan brothers in the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Last Friday, the Pakistani parliament's Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs adopted a resolution on Khojaly genocide, condemning the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia. This resolution recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and requires implementation of all resolutions of the United Nations on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict".