​Pakistan welcomes establishment of OIC contact group on Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Pakistan welcomes establishment of a contact group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Nagorno-Karabakh.

Report was informed by Pakistani Embassy in Azerbaijan, this was stated by the Adviser to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Sartaj Aziz.

Mr. Adviser expressed hope that establishment of the group would effectively contribute to the peaceful resolution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"The first meeting of the Contact Group is held at a critical time when the Ummah is facing many challenges. The global situation is the less favorable to contribute to the solution of protracted conflicts in Palestine, in Jammu and Kashmir and in Nagorno Karabakh", Aziz said.

He also added that Pakistan and Azerbaijan are brother countries and Pakistan is observing the situation in the South Caucasus with concern: "Pakistan fully supports peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and calls for the immediate and full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of Armenian troops from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding areas."