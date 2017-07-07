Pakistan condemns Armenian armed forces' targeting Azerbaijani civilians

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement condemning the shelling of the civil population of the Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region of Azerbaijan by the Armenian armed forces on July 4 that resulted in the death of Sahiba Allahverdiyeva and her two years old grand daughter Zahra Guliyeva.

"We condemn the targeting of civilians in Azerbaijan by the Armenian forces in which, among others, a 2-year old girl has lost her life," statement says.

We understand the sentiments of the Azerbaijan people in this situation since this happens on a daily basis with the Indian forces deliberately targeting civilians in Azad Jammu & Kashmir across the Line of Control from Indian occupied Kashmir, killing scores of innocent civilians, including children, and damaging civilian properties."