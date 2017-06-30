PACE to hold Athens meeting in September to discuss Karabakh conflict settlement - EXCLUSIVE

Strasbourg. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The next meeting on conflicts resolution was planned in Vienna, Austria. Unfortunately, this meeting was postponed due to impossibility to bring together partners in connection with the complicated international situation."

Stefan Schennach, Chairman of the Ad hoc sub-committee on conflicts between Council of Europe Member States of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), co-rapporteur of the Monitoring Committee for Azerbaijan, has told the France bureau of Report News Agency.

He said that the meeting will be held in Athens, Greece, on September 25 to discuss settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "All the partners involved in peace building processes, as well as members of the OSCE Minsk Group, are expected to attend the meeting. The meeting will discuss resolution of 4 conflicts in the territory of Council of Europe, but Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a priority. Break-up in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict peaceful settlement is linked to the changes in the Armenian parliament".