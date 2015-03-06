PACE rapporteur on escalation situation in Nagorno-Karabakh to visit Azerbaijan next week

Baku.6 March.REPORT.AZ/ Robert Walter (United Kingdom, EC), rapporteur of the Political Affairs Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), will make a fact-finding visit to Baku on 12-13 March 2015, in the context of the preparation of his report on the issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Report was told by the PACE press service.

During his visit, he is due to meet the President of the Republic, the Speaker of the Parliament and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Justice and Defence. Meetings are also scheduled with the Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, leaders of political parties represented in Parliament and the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE.

In addition, Mr Walter will meet refugees and IDPs, civil society representatives dealing with the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the international community.