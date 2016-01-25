 Top
    Close photo mode

    PACE President: We have to find ways to move forward Nagorno-Karabakh process

    No steps forward regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will decide whether to adopt a resolution on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the session, which began its work in Strasbourg.

    Report informs, PACE President Anne Brasseur said at a press conference in Strasbourg Monday.

    Commenting on the question of journalists whether the conflict will be discussed at the session, considering the recent statement by OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, A. Brasseur said that the Assembly will discuss the issue itself and decide.

    "No steps forward regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and we have to find solution. It is necessary to find ways to move forward Nagorno-Karabakh process," said Brasseur, emphasizing that the PACE is ready to contribute to this issue.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi