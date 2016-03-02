​PACE President: It is essential that solutions are found to occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and other regions of Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan continues to face the consequences of the deadlock in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

Report informs, PACE President Pedro Agramunt has told on the results of his official visit to Azerbaijan.

"It is essential that solutions are found to the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and other regions of Azerbaijan. This conflict not only destabilises both Armenia and Azerbaijan, affecting their economies and their societies, but it also adversely affects the capacity of these countries to progress in the fields of democracy, human rights and the rule of law" - said Agramunt.