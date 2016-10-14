PACE President wants to organize contacts between Azerbaijani and Armenian delegations

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ PACE President Pedro Agramunt is going to initiate the organization of contacts between the Azerbaijani and Armenian delegations.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, he said that at a meeting with vice-Speaker of the Armenian parliament and head of the Armenian delegation to PACE Hermine Naghdalyan.

P. Agramunt said he was going to take the initiative in arranging contacts between the Armenian and Azerbaijani delegations to discuss possibility of doing the PACE work in a constructive way.

Besides, the OSCE acting chairman also expressed his intention to visit Armenia.